Northern Army commander reviews operational preparedness in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited Reasi and Chandrakot sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops, the army said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the northern commander also reviewed the ongoing operations during the visit, it said.

Sharing the information on its X handle, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Kumar commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and exhorted all ranks to maintain exemplary professionalism in conduct of operations.

The visit of the army commander comes amid heightened security arrangements across J&K to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations on January 26. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK