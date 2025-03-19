Northern Army commander reviews operational preparedness of force in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in the Kashmir valley.

Lt Gen Kumar was also briefed on domestically procured equipment under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and innovative ideas incorporated in technical domain to enhance efficacy, the Army's Northern Command said.

"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, #ArmyCdrNC along with GOC, #ChinarCorps reviewed operational preparedness and the integration of state of the art equipments at Srinagar," the Northern Command said on X.

"The #ArmyCdrNC commended all ranks for their commitment, operational readiness and outstanding professionalism," it added. PTI SSB KVK KVK