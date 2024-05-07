Northern Army commander reviews operational preparedness of troops in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and exhorted them to maintain a high state of morale and motivation.

The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said.

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command visited frontline units along Line of Control in Poonch Sector to review the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on 'X'.

It said Kumar was briefed on the forward locations as he reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops. PTI AB AB IJT IJT