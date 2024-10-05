Northern army commander reviews preparedness of troops along LoC in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in South of Pir Panchal region and exhorted them to maintain a high standard of operational prowess.

The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said.

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, accompanied by general officer commanding (GoC) White Knight Corps, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) under White Knight Corps to review operational preparedness," the Northern Command said on X late tonight.

The Army commander also lauded the troops for their unwavering dedication and exhorted them to maintain high standards of professionalism and operational prowess, it said.

The White Knight Corps is a unit of the Indian Army that is responsible for guarding India's borders. PTI AB RPA