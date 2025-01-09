Northern Army commander reviews security along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday visited areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to review the security situation, officials said.

"Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and the GOC of the Ace of Spades Division, visited Krishna Ghati and the headquarters of Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Romeo to review the security situation," the Northern Command said on its social media account on X.

The Army commander complimented all ranks for their dedication and urged them to maintain professionalism and alertness in the conduct of operations. PTI AB SKY SKY