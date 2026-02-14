Northern Army commander reviews security framework in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the security framework and operational preparedness of the forces deployed in the Kashmir valley, the Army said.

The Army commander also visited a strategic logistics echelon in Kashmir to review its operational preparedness, it said.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, conducted a comprehensive review of the security framework and operational readiness of forces deployed in North & South #Kashmir," the Army's Northern Command said on X.

It said the commander was briefed in detail on the integrated intelligence grid, updated operational protocols and enhanced joint response mechanisms -- vital for sustaining preparedness in a complex security landscape.

Lt Gen Sharma lauded the troops for their outstanding professionalism, steadfast determination, and unwavering dedication to operational excellence, the Army added.

"The Army Commander's interaction with the troops carried the message that a secure and resilient logistics chain is the foundation of decisive combat capability.

"The Army Commander commended the unit for maintaining a strong & technically sound establishment capable of meeting the demands of #FutureWarfare," the post said. PTI SSB RHL