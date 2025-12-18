Northern Army commander reviews security in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Thursday reviewed the security scenario and operational preparedness of the forces in south Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma commended the troops for their exemplary professionalism, firm resolve and unwavering commitment towards achieving operational excellence.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, reviewed the security architecture and operational preparedness of forces in South #Kashmir," it said.

According to the Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the joint intelligence framework, refined operating procedures and strengthened coordinated response mechanisms -- crucial for maintaining operational readiness in a challenging security environment. PTI SSB DIV DIV