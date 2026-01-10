Northern Army commander reviews security measures at LoC in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Saturday reviewed the security measures, and counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and security measures undertaken in hinterland to dominate the operational space, the Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said the Army Commander emphasised on importance of a strong intelligence grid and close coordination with sister agencies for effective and timely response to any emerging threat.

"He also visited the High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, where he reviewed the training activities with a particular focus on skill enhancement through incorporation of technology and innovation," the Northern Command said.