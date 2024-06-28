Northern Army Commander reviews security measures for Amarnath yatra in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken in view of the annual Amarnath yatra in the Kashmir valley.

"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC, accompanied by #GOC @ChinarcorpsIA, reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken in view of #ShriAmarnathjiYatra2024," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army said the northern Army commander appreciated the increase in operational tempo and prophylactic security measures of formations deployed along the hinterland.

The first batch of the Amaranth yatra with 4,603 pilgrims reached the Kashmir valley on Friday amid stringent security arrangements. Local Muslims joined senior officials of the police and civil administration at several places to welcome the yatris upon their arrival in the valley.

The first batch was earlier flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar Jammu base camp early morning by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Later, Lt Gen Kumar, accompanied by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, reviewed the operational readiness and security measures taken by the Army's Dagger Division in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The Army Commander commended the troops for successfully foiling infiltration bids along the Line of Control and urged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding the nation. PTI SSB KSS KSS