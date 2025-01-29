Northern Army commander reviews security of J&K, Focuses on counter-terror grid

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to review the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on strengthening the counter-terrorism grid.

The Army said discussions centred on intensifying vigilance, streamlining intelligence flow and optimum utilisation of resources to further consolidate the counter-terrorism grid across the Union Territory.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, chaired the weekly meeting at the Joint Control Centre with key stakeholders to assess the dynamic security landscape in the region,” the Northern Command said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Lt Gen Sharma chaired an interaction at Udhampur with all Zila Sainik Board Officers of Jammu and Kashmir, along with directors of the Rajya Sainik Board and Regional Centre ECHS (Jammu). Several participants joined the interaction in virtual mode.

According to the Army, deliberations focused on the comprehensive welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their families, with emphasis on rehabilitation, resettlement, healthcare and strengthening the civil-military connect for nation-building initiatives.

The Army commander reaffirmed the Northern Command's commitment to work closely with Zila Sainik Boards to ensure improved outreach and support to veterans across the region.