Northern Army Commander reviews security preparedness in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing operations and preparedness of the force in north Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC visited North #Kashmir to assess the operational preparedness of troops and review ongoing operations in the Rafiabad-Sopore Sector," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army said Lt Gen Sharma held discussions with representatives of various agencies at the Joint Control Centre, stressing stronger inter-agency cooperation, rapid intelligence fusion, and synergised response mechanisms against emerging threats. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ