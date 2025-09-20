Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Saturday reviewed the security situation and counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, reviewed security situation and counter-infiltration grid in north Kashmir. During his visit, he witnessed a battle enabler display and lauded all ranks for their innovation and adoption of niche technologies to counter contemporary threats," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

"During the visit, he also witnessed an impressive innovation display showcasing the creativity of the troops. He urged all ranks to remain resolute and continue serving with the same commitment," it added.

He also felicitated personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their contributions in Operation Guddar in which two hardcore terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were neutralised in Kulgam district earlier this month.

On Friday, Lt Gen Sharma visited the Army's counter-insurgency force deployed in south Kashmir to review the security situation. PTI SSB ARI