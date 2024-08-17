Northern Army commander reviews security situation, counter-terror grid in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kuma Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday reviewed the security situation and the counter-terror grid in south Kashmir.

"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC, along with #GOC @ChinarcorpsIA, visited South Kashmir to review the Counter Terrorism grid and prevalent security situation," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

The commander of the army's Northern Command was briefed on the soldier-citizen connect and operational preparedness of the force, it said.

Kumar felicitated troops for maintaining the momentum in operations and exhorted all ranks to continue to refine tactics in view of emerging threats and maintain a high level of professionalism, it said.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Kumar met with Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and DGP-designate Nalin Prabhat to convey his best wishes on the new appointment and discussed ways to enhance synergy and security measures between the forces.

"The #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice remain committed to bolstering the safety and security of #JammuAndKashmir," the army said. PTI SSB RHL