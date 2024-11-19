Northern Army commander reviews security situation in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar reviewed the security situation in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and urged troops to maintain exemplary professionalism in conduct of operations.

Advertisment

This comes after the district witnessed two terror incidents last week. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the special forces was killed, and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists, who had earlier assassinated two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) on November 11 and November 8.

During his visit on Monday, the Army Commander was briefed on operational preparedness and ongoing operations in the region.

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command accompanied by GOC White Knight Corps and GOC CIF(D) visited Kishtwar to review prevailing security situation", Northern Command said in a post on X.

Advertisment

The Army Commander commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and urged all ranks to uphold exemplary professionalism in their operational conduct, the post added.