Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma engaged with Formation Commanders and representatives of sister agencies to deliberate on the prevailing security situation.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, chaired a meeting in #Srinagar to review the evolving security situation in Kashmir Valley. #NorthernCommand remains resolute in its commitment to ensure safety & security of citizens of #JammuKashmir," the Army said.

PTI SSB RHL