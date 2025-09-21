Northern Army commander visits forward areas in J-K's Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Sept 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector and commended all ranks for maintaining high operational readiness amid demanding circumstances in the wake of record rainfall in August.

Lt Gen Sharma also complimented the troops for their resilient action, and swift and successful execution of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts during the flash floods in the region, the Northern Command said in a post on X.

"During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma commended all ranks for their unyielding commitment to maintain high operational readiness and morale amid demanding circumstances, while highlighting the necessity of sustained alertness and continued peace," it said. PTI TAS ARI