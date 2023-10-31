Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Ladakh, reviews winter preparedness

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness for the winters in Ladakh sector.

The Army commander appreciated and felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and General Reserve Engineer Force for their relentless efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions, the Northern Command said.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for winters and border defence infrastructure development", the Northern Command said on X.

He also visited various ongoing projects of BRO, including a tunnel project. PTI AB AB DV DV