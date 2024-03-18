Northern Army Commander visits high altitude areas of Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Monday visited the high altitude forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness in Ladakh sector.

The Northern Army Commander appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their relentless efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions, the Northern Command said.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, visited formations deployed in super high altitude areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness and border infrastructure development,” the Northern Command said on X.

Lieutenant General Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army in February this year. PTI AB AS AS