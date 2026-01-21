Northern Army commander visits J-K's Kathua, reviews anti-terror operations

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited Kathua district and reviewed ongoing anti-terror operations, officials said.

Lt Gen Sharma was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra and Himachal Pradesh-based GOC of Rising Star Corps Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, they said.

"The Northern Commander along with GOC, Rising Star Corps and GOC, White Knight Corps visited Joint Control Centre at Rampur.

"The Army Commander carried out a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of troops deployed in Bani Macchedi Sector. The interactions focused on inter-command synergy and execution of Joint Operations (against terrorists) amid the prevailing operational environment," the Northern Command said in a post on X. PTI TAS KVK KVK