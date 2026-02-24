Northern Army Commander visits J-K's Kishtwar, commends troops after 3 JeM terrorists killed

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Jammu and Kashmir following the elimination of three terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and commended troops for their swift and precise action.

Three JeM operatives were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Sunday.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, visited Kishtwar following the successful conduct of Ops TRASHI-I, which resulted in the elimination of three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army Commander lauded the troops for their professionalism, commitment and steadfast resolve towards ensuring a terror-free and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

With the latest killings of 3 terrorists, including its commander Saifullah, the entire seven-member JeM module operating in the region has been eliminated after a relentless, high-altitude counter-terror campaign spanning nearly a year, officials said.

The killing of Saifullah, a notorious JeM commander, is being seen as a major operational success. He had reportedly infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago and had remained active in the region, allegedly masterminding several deadly attacks on security forces, including a July 2024 attack in which four soldiers were killed.

He had also escaped multiple encounters in the past.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti said on Monday that security forces had neutralised a seven-member JeM terror module, dubbed the "Israel Group," bringing an end to a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar belt.

The General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta A P S Bal issued a stern warning to anti-national elements.

"My message to anti-national elements is clear — anyone who is an enemy of the nation, wherever they may be and in whatever form, will be identified, targeted and neutralised," he told reporters in Kishtwar. PTI AB HIG