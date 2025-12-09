Northern Army commander visits J-K's Kishtwar to review counter-terrorism grid

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district to review the counter-terrorism grid and called for coordinated efforts to keep J&K free from terror.

He underlined that in a demanding security environment, countering emerging threats rests on the strength of unified structures, seamless intelligence sharing, and a synergised response across all agencies.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid and held a detailed interaction with the J&K Police, CRPF, IB and Army formations deployed in the region,” Northern Command Headquarters said on X.

Lt Gen Sharma called for integrated planning, real-time flow of information, and a resolute, joint posture to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

The Army commander also commended all stakeholders for their steadfast commitment, professionalism, and unambiguous resolve in the service of the nation. PTI AB KVK KVK