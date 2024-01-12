Northern Army Commander visits J-K's Rajouri sector, lauds troops

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector and lauded them for high morale and round-the-clock vigil along the borderline.

"The northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and General Officer Commanding (GoC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited forward posts in Rajouri sector," the Northern Command said on X.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi interacted with the troops and urged them to continue working with zeal and dedication to provide a stable security environment. PTI AB AS AS