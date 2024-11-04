Northern Army commander visits Jammu's Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Monday visited Akhnoor sector here to review the operational readiness of forces, officials said.

Advertisment

The visit of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command to the sector comes a week after security forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists in a two-day long operation.

The General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva briefed the commander on the “security architecture and measures in place to counter evolving threats”, the northern command posted on X.

It said Lt Gen Kumar commended the troops for their recent operation in Akhnoor Sector and exhorted all ranks to uphold professionalism and maintain operational excellence in the region. PTI TAS NB