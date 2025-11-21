Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Friday visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to review operational readiness and assess the prevailing security situation in the hinterland.

The Army commander appreciated the steadfast dedication and high state of preparedness of the troops operating under challenging conditions.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Shahsitar, Poonch, to review operational readiness and assess the prevailing security situation in the hinterland," the Northern Command said on X.

He was briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and measures to strengthen the security grid, it said.

The Army Commander appreciated the dedication, preparedness and professional excellence of the troops operating under challenging conditions, it added.

The visit comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti's scheduled visit to Poonch next week to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the security setup. PTI AB RHL RHL