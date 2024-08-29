Northern Army commander visits Sunderbani sector in J&K

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Thursday and asked them to maintain comprehensive operational readiness.

The Army commander is undertaking visits to the border areas to review the security measures in place ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in the Union territory commencing on September 18.

"Lt Gen M V SuchindraKumar, Army Commander Northern Command accompanied by WhiteKnight Corps Commander visited forward areas along the line of control in Sunderbani Sector to review the prevalent security situation," the Army's Northern Command said on X.

It said he was briefed on the synergy between security forces and operational preparedness in the region.

The Army commander also visited supporting units of the formation and exhorted all ranks to maintain comprehensive operational readiness.

The general officer commanding-in-chief also visited troops in the hinterland and was briefed on the operational preparedness and the security situation in the region.

The Army commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.