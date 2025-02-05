Northern Command of Indian Army to hold investiture ceremony at Mathura on Feb 12

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The Northern Command of the Indian Army will hold a prestigious investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station in Uttar Pradesh on February 12 to felicitate officers and soldiers of the command with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation.

The Northern Command is set to pay tribute to its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units during the ceremony, a defence spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, will felicitate the officers and soldiers of the Northern Command with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation, he said.

Various units will also be conferred with GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements, the spokesperson added.

This event will serve as a platform to honour and recognise the awardees for their extraordinary acts of bravery, unwavering dedication to duty and distinguished service to the nation, he said.

The soldiers of the Northern Command and units have displayed exceptional courage, often putting their lives on the line to safeguard the sovereignty and security of their homeland.

"Their remarkable deeds and sacrifices exemplify the highest standards of resilience, dedication and commitment that define the ethos of the Indian Army," the spokesperson said.

Through this ceremony, the Army not only celebrates the individual and collective achievements of its personnel but also underscores the values of loyalty, selflessness and patriotism that are integral to its mission, he emphasised.

"The investiture ceremony is a solemn reminder of the critical role played by these heroes in upholding the safety and freedom of the nation, inspiring future generations to continue the legacy of excellence and service," he concluded.

Mathura Military Cantonment, one of the oldest military garrisons in the country, has been chosen as the venue due to its rich culture and traditions.

A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries and proud family members of the award winners will be attending the ceremony. PTI AB KSS KSS