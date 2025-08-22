Northern Railway grants one-time option to female track maintainers to change job category

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Female track maintainers working in six divisions of Northern Railway can now change their job in their respective division/units, as the authorities concerned have approved this one-time option with certain conditions.

The job switch order will apply to women track maintainers working in rail divisions such as Jammu, Firozpur, Ambala, Delhi, Moradabad and Lucknow.

"It has been decided that one time option can be given to all eligible Women Track Maintainers of Northern Railway to opt any other category subject to conditions," a recent circular issued by the General Manager of the Northern Railway said.

The Northern Railwaymen's Union, the zonal wing of one of the biggest railway federations, All India Railwaymen's Federation, had taken up the issue with the rail administration for the past several months and after its consistent efforts, the NR agreed to grant this one-time offer.

Specifying the conditions for changing job category, the NR said that only women working as track maintainers who have completed regular service of three years in the cadre can avail this one-time option. They can choose any other job in their respective division/units if an opportunity is available, it stated.

"Vacancy should be available in the opted category. Medical classification of the category for the post should be fulfilled by the women," the circular said, among other conditions.

It added, "If any division is not able to change the category of all female Track Maintainer in one phase, then senior-most Women Track Maintainers as per the date of joining will be given priority." The circular urged divisional railway officials to give wide publicity to this scheme and take action to change the categories on the given terms and conditions. PTI JP SHS AMJ AMJ