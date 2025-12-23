Northern Railway introduces 'scratch rake' to curb fog-related delays in Jammu division

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Amid fog-related disruptions over the past many days, the Northern Railway's Jammu Division has arranged 'scratch rake' to minimize delays in train operations and to ensure passenger convenience during winter months, an official said on Tuesday.

The significant decision has been taken on the directions of Divisional Railway Manager, Vivek Kumar, the official said.

With this facility, it has been decided to provide a scratch rake or additional rake for Train No. 12414 (Jammu Tawi-Ajmer) and Train No. 22478/22477 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi-Katra) to compensate for delays in their departure and arrival, the official said.

He said the step would ensure that passengers reach their destinations on time.

The scratch rake or additional rake is a solution for trains that are delayed by seven hours or indefinitely, the official said, adding that by using these scratch rakes, the punctuality of delayed trains can be maintained.

Regarding the initiatives taken to improve passenger amenities in the Jammu division, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal said the main objective of introducing scratch rake is to ensure comfortable and timely travel to passengers during the foggy weather in winter.

“Trains often get delayed due to fog. The operation of these scratch rakes or additional rakes will be beneficial for passengers and will also help in the timely operation of trains.

“Such additional measures will also help in meeting the increasing demand of passengers in the future. This successful operation is a testament to the efficient management of the railways and its understanding of passenger needs," Singhal said. PTI TAS NB NB