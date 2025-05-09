Northern Railway runs special trains from Jammu, Udhampur to Delhi after rising travel demand

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Friday introduced three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to New Delhi after noticing increasing demand for travel on this route.

"One special train with 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches left from Jammu to New Delhi around 10.45 am. The second one, a 20-coach Vande Bharat train, started at 12:45 pm from Udhampur to New Delhi via Jammu and Pathankot," Himanshu Upadhaya, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway, said.

“The third special, a 22-coach reserved train, has been scheduled from Jammu to New Delhi around 7 pm," he added.

According to officials, many people residing closer to border areas with Pakistan have been moving to safer places due to which the demand for travel has gone up.

"Control rooms at different locations such as Jammu, Ambala, New Delhi are monitoring the situations continuously. We are also observing the reservation pattern and passengers footfall at stations following which we are taking a call to introduce special trains," Upadhyay said.

"We have already made adequate arrangements and have trains in reserve, allowing us to introduce them promptly if needed," he added.