Northern Railway safety committee inspects station, operational facilities in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) A high-level safety committee from the Northern Railway headquarters on Thursday conducted a detailed inspection of the railway station and various operational facilities in Jammu, officials said.

The inspection was led by the principal chief safety officer, accompanied by divisional railway manager Vivek Kumar, and other senior officers of the Jammu division were present during the inspection.

Officials said that the committee carried out a comprehensive review of passenger safety and operational preparedness, examining key facilities, including the Jammu station yard panel, lobby and coaching depot. The inspection also covered the signalling system, the maintenance of railway tracks and the technical aspects related to train operations, they said.

During the visit, the Northern Railway officers interacted with ground-level staff and counselled them on safety norms, sensitising them about the precautions to be followed during rail operations to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said that the primary objective of the inspection was to ensure proper maintenance of safety infrastructure.