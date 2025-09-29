Northern Railway to resume 8 long-distance trains from Jammu starting October 2

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Monday ordered the resumption of eight long-distance trains from Jammu station starting October 2, after ensuring the safety and continuity of tracks damaged by heavy rains and floods in August this year.

Heavy rainfall in the Jammu–Pathankot and Jammu–Katra sections had severely affected rail services in the division, with tracks and bridges bearing the brunt of the floods. More than 50 trains were suspended, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the Jammu railway station in late August.

Railway officials said that eight trains will now be restored in the fourth phase of resumption of services. The decision was taken after periodic reviews of various sections by Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar and other officials.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the trains are being reinstated only after ensuring track safety and continuity. “Train operations in the division are gradually being normalised as technical work on tracks and bridges is completed,” he said, advising passengers to check schedules on the Northern Railway website or helpline numbers.

According to officials, the Jammu Tawi–Kanpur train will run from October 2, followed by the Jammu Tawi–Barauni and Jammu Tawi–Guwahati trains from October 3. The Jammu Tawi–Gorakhpur service will resume from October 4, and the Jammu Tawi–Yoga Nagari Rishikesh train will operate from October 5. The Jammu Tawi–Bhagalpur train will be restored from October 7.

In addition, the Jammu–Sealdah and another Jammu–Guwahati train are scheduled to become operational from October 8, officials added.

Earlier, the railways restored train services in phases, including local services on Katra-Jammu, Katra-Budgam, Katra-Banihal, and Katra-Sangaldan destinations besides Jammu and other outside destinations, including running of freight trains in September. PTI AB MNK MNK