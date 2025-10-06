Northern Railway to run festival special Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat train from Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Northern Railway will run a festival special Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Patna from October 11 for the convenience of passengers, an official statement said.

The special train will be run on the route till November 15, it said.

“To facilitate the travel of passengers during ensuing festivals, Railways have decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains," said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

"These special trains will cater to the increased demand for travel during festival season and ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all passengers,” The train from New Delhi to Patna, numbered 02252, will make 16 trips during this period, offering services every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“It will depart from New Delhi at 8.35 am and reach Patna at 9.30 pm on the same day, covering the entire distance in less than 13 hours with stoppages at Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara,” Upadhyay said.

“The train from Patna to New Delhi, numbered 02251, will start from October 12 and make 16 trips running every Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. It will start at 10 am from Patna and reach New Delhi at 11:30 pm the same day,” he added.

According to officials, this special Vande Bharat train will have 16 cars to accommodate a good number of passengers. PTI JP NB