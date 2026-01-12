Northern Railway’s GM inspects ongoing works in Jammu division

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) General Manager of Northern Railway Ashok Kumar Verma conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing redevelopment works at Jammu Tawi Railway Station here, highlighting that the project will transform the station’s appearance and significantly enhance comfort and convenience for millions of passengers.

Verma also conducted a detailed inspection of a railway bridge over Ravi River between Kathua and Madhopur and Pathankot city railway station in the Jammu division, an official statement said.

The General Manager was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Jammu Division Vivek Kumar, and other senior officials during the inspection which was meant to ensure that the modernization and redevelopment works being carried out under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' (ABSS) are progressing according to the prescribed standards and timelines.

The General Manager conducted a detailed inspection of Jammu Railway Station, including the waiting rooms, retiring rooms, and booking offices during the inspection besides reviewing the progress of various development projects including beautification and expansion of the station building, upgradation of platform surfaces and provision of passenger shelters, modernisation of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and installation of lifts and escalators.

Verma gave strict instructions to maintain quality standards and directed officials to prioritize the completion of passenger amenities to minimise inconvenience to passengers due to the construction work.

“Jammu is one of the major and busiest railway stations in North India, and the aim of this scheme is to provide world-class facilities to passengers,” he said, expressing confidence that after the completion of these works under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', the appearance of Jammu Tawi Railway Station will be completely transformed, and millions of passengers travelling from here will have a pleasant and comfortable experience.

The General Manager also conducted a detailed inspection of Railway Bridge number 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, keeping in mind the safety standards.

He inspected the station, which had been damaged due to heavy rains in August-September last year, and also gave strict instructions to the concerned officials to complete the repair work, the statement said.

During a detailed inspection of Pathankot city railway station in Punjab, the general manager issued specific instructions to the concerned officials regarding the redevelopment works.

He also conducted a detailed inspection of key railway stations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge (762 mm) railway line, including Nurpur Road, Talara, and Jawanwala sahar, the railways said in another statement.

The objective was to review safety standards, assess passenger amenities, and explore possibilities for modernizing this historic route.

Verma also inspected the Rail Chakki Bridge on the narrow gauge section, which is currently undergoing repair work.

He laid special emphasis on track stability and safety checks, particularly in the hilly areas.

Passenger amenities, including cleanliness at stations, waiting rooms, drinking water facilities, and lighting, were reviewed, the statement said. PTI TAS NB