Northern Railway's Jammu division allots multi-purpose stalls through mega e-auction

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Northern Railway's Jammu Division conducted a mega e-auction for multi-purpose stalls that is expected to generate Rs 2.80 crore over the next five years and enhance passenger amenities across key stations, officials said on Monday.

Led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the initiative was aimed at boosting asset monetisation and enhancing non-fare revenue, they said.

The stalls were allotted at various railway stations, including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, marking a strategic move towards improving passenger amenities and boosting local business. Allotments were also made at Pathankot Cantonment, Sopore, and Anantnag railway stations.

"Through these multi-purpose stalls, the Railways is expected to generate a total revenue of Rs 2,80,09,243 over five years,” the statement said.

Singhal said the e-auction has generated the highest revenue among all previous e-auctions.

"Along with increased revenue, these multi-purpose stalls will greatly benefit passengers by providing essential items conveniently, making their journey more comfortable and hassle-free, besides promoting local businesses," he said.