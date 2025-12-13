Northern Railway’s Jammu division introduces lead wire sealing in parcel SLRs

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Northern Railway's Jammu division has taken a significant step to enhance security standards and reduce the risk of fire accidents by introducing lead wire sealing in parcel SLRs, replacing lac sealing, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal said the Jammu Division has discontinued the traditional lac-based sealing process in parcel luggage Seating Cum Luggage Rakes (SLRs) from December 13.

“The lead wire-based sealing system offers several advantages, including a reduced risk of fire and ease of use. The new sealing method utilises a plunger with an engraved station impression/seal, ensuring enhanced security and authenticity,” he said.

Singhal said this initiative reflects the railway administration's commitment to ensuring comprehensive security for both railway premises and the goods transported in parcels.

In another step, the Jammu division has decided to replace the ICF coaches with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in Train No 19224/19223 (Sabarmati BG - Jammu Tawi Express).

“This change will be effective from January 1 next year. After this change, passengers will experience a better and safer journey,” Singhal said.

He said these LHB coaches are equipped with an anti-telescopic design and Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC), which reduces the risk of casualties in case of an accident.

They are also known for their hydraulic suspension and improved ventilation system, which provides a comfortable travel experience, he said, adding these coaches are designed for higher speeds, which increases the operational speed of the trains.

Singhal said this is a significant step towards modernisation, which will make the passengers' journey safer and more comfortable.