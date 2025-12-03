Northern Railways to resume operation of narrow gauge trains in Kangra Valley

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) The Northern Railways will resume the operation of narrow gauge trains in the Kangra Valley of Himachal Pradesh from December 5, officials said.

Train services in Himachal Pradesh were suspended following heavy rains and landslides in September this year.

“It has been decided to operate narrow gauge trains in the Kangra Valley in the Jammu division of Northern Railway,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, said here on Wednesday.

Singhal said that these narrow-gauge trains will initially operate from Baijnath Paprola railway station to Kangra (two pairs) and from Baijnath Paprola railway station to Joginder Nagar (one pair) from December 5.

“These trains were halted during heavy monsoon rains and landslides,” he said.

With the completion of the rail route, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar has approved the resumption of operations of narrow-gauge trains in the Kangra Valley.

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager said this will not only boost tourism in the region but will also become an important transportation option for local residents. Passengers are requested to check train schedules before undertaking their journey.