Northern winds cause mercury to drop in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Temperatures in parts of Rajasthan dropped due to the influence of northern winds, with Bhilwara recording the lowest at 5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Monday.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has forecast a cold wave in some parts of the state in the coming days.

The maximum temperature fell by three to four notches in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature in Bhilwara was 5 degrees Celsius last night, Dabok (Udaipur) 5.2 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 6 degrees Celsius, Anta (Baran) 6.3 degrees Celsius, Karauli 6.4 degrees Celsius and Jalore 6.7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, Pilani and Sikar, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali and Alwar, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 8.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The minimum temperature was below normal in Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions and normal in Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaipur divisions.

According to the meteorological department, the cold is likely to intensify in Rajasthan from Tuesday. The mercury is expected to drop to 3-4 degrees Celsius in the Shekhawati region (Sikar, Pilani and Jhunjhunu). PTI AG DIV DIV