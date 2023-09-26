Northern Zonal Council meet: Khattar seeks construction of SYL, PU affiliation to colleges

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Sep 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday sought the construction of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal and affiliation of the state's colleges with Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Advertisment

He was speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Amritsar.

Khattar underscored the significance of establishing an environment of collaboration among the states to ensure successful and prompt execution of development projects, according to an official statement.

He emphasized that by pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting best practices, the states could achieve efficient and effective project execution, ultimately contributing to the growth of the region and the nation as a whole.

Advertisment

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, Khattar stressed the urgent need to complete the construction of the canal in the Punjab region, saying that water availability and canal construction were distinct issues and should not be conflated.

He pointed out that surplus water from rivers such as Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilization of this valuable water resource.

He highlighted the importance of SYL as an alternative channel, especially in light of the aging Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

Advertisment

Khattar also advocated for Haryana colleges in Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar to have the option of affiliating with Panjab University.

He highlighted that while Haryana's share in Panjab University had been discontinued in 1973, reestablishing these affiliations would be in the best interest of students.

He stressed the importance of expanding educational opportunities and enhancing the university's reputation by affiliating more colleges from both Haryana and Punjab.

Advertisment

The Northern Zonal Council (NZC) comprises Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and representatives of Northern Indian states attended the meeting.

Reiterating Haryana's commitment to equitable water sharing and peaceful dispute resolution, Khattar discussed issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Advertisment

He emphasized the need to address delays in repairing the Dhulkot BBMB substation and underscored the importance of raising the banks of the Bhakra Main Line for efficient water resource management.

The Haryana CM proposed considering Hathnikund as a national project for small hydropower project, the statement said.

He believed that such a project could have far-reaching impacts on water management and power generation capabilities in the region, warranting detailed discussion, it said.

Advertisment

Khattar also shared Haryana's approach to demographic data collection through the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID) scheme.

This scheme provides real-time demographic data and has created a comprehensive database of every family in the state. This database plays a crucial role in government planning and policy implementation, bridging the gap between data collection and practical application, he said.

Khattar apprised Home Minister Shah that on November 21, 2022, Haryana took a step by extending Ayushman Bharat to families through the Chirayu Yojana.

This initiative provides healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh to the most vulnerable sections of society, aligning with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) guidelines.

To date, a total of 56,89,986 cards have been issued under this scheme, he said.

The CM also stated that the Haryana government remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

A notable example of this commitment is taking swift action in a POCSO case in Kaithal district, he said.

Khattar further said that a charge sheet was filed within six days of the victim's father's complaint in October 2022 and within a record 11 months from the date of the incident, the court awarded the accused death sentence for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, according to the statement. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK