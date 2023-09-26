Northern Zonal Council:Himachal Pradesh CM seeks special relief package from Centre

Amritsar/Shimla, Sep 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday urged the Centre to immediately provide a special relief package to his state and ensure the resolution of various issues with its neighbouring states and UTs.

He was speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Amritsar.

The chief minister demanded a special relief package of Rs 12,000 crore to disaster-affected Himachal and said that the government was trying to recover from one of the worst calamities ever witnessed, an official statement said in Shimla.

He said that 450 persons have lost their lives and due to the destruction caused by heavy rains and 13,000 houses were damaged.

Sukhu pressed for an amendment in the prevailing norms for disaster relief funds at national and state levels as they were affecting the reconstruction and rehabilitation process.

The formula for providing compensation packages for hilly states like Himachal which have tough topography should be amended, he said.

The chief minister also sought cooperation from the Punjab Government in handing over the 100 MW Shanan Hydroelectric project, as its lease period will expire in March 2024. A request has also been made to the central government in this regard.

Sukhu said that Himachal has always made its full contribution to nation building and the people of the state had to suffer due to the construction of hydropower projects.

He said that in view of the state's 7.19 per cent share in the projects of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), there should be a regular full-time member from the state on the BBMB Board of Directors.

The chief minister sought 12 per cent free energy royalty to Himachal in BBMB projects.

He advocated for increasing the royalty from the existing 12 per cent to 30 per cent in the hydropower projects of central undertakings like National Hydro Power Corporation, (NHPC) National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL).

He also sought "the release of an outstanding amount of Rs 4000 crore from BBMB as per the decision of the Supreme Court of India," the statement said.

He raised the issue of the sudden release of water from Pong Dam, Pandoh Dam and Parvati-3 reservoir causing damage.

He said that it was the moral responsibility of the management of hydel projects to compensate for the loss and ensure voluntary participation in rehabilitation works.

In the meeting, Sukhu also demanded the resolution of border disputes with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said that the disputes at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district and the Sarchu border dispute between Himachal and Ladakh were long pending and needed to be resolved at the earliest. PTI/BPL RT RT