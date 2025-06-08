Norway expressed solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Norway on Sunday expressed solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said.

The support of Norway was conveyed by Norwegian Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, during a meeting with Singh at Monaco, France, on the sidelines of the Monaco Marine Conference.

"Ahead of the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Meet, #Norway Minister of International Development, Mr Asmund Grover Aukrust, conveyed his country's solidarity with India, in the light of the deplorable happenings in #JammuAndKashmir in recent weeks," Singh said in a post on X.

The Norwegian minister conveyed that there was a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country, Singh said. PTI SKU ARI