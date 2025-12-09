Norwegian ambassador, Assam CM discuss issues regarding tea, foreign language training

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, and discussed varied issues, including those related to tea, foreign language training and skill-based education.

Sarma, in a post on X, said he was pleased to meet her.

"Pleased to meet H.E May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India today," the CM said.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including Assam Tea, our efforts in foreign language training and skill-based education, among others. We will deepen our cooperation in the coming days," Sarma added.