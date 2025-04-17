Nor'wester lashes Kolkata, brings down mercury level

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) The city and its adjoining areas received the season's first Nor’wester on Thursday evening, bringing much-needed relief from sweltering heat and humidity.

A spokesperson of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a squall with wind speed of 40-60 km/hour lashed parts of the city and neighbouring North-South 24 Parganas districts around 6 pm.

The squall, which also lashed parts of Murshidabad district, was accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains.

Due to the Nor'wester, commuters had a harrowing time in Kolkata's Sector V and BBD Bagh as the roads were flooded.

"Thunderstorm and rains were reported from both northern and southern parts of the city and Howrah," he said.

Similar thunderstorms are predicted in the city and neighbouring districts such as Hooghly and Nadia over the next two-three days, he added.

With buses running packed and app-based cabs and taxis charging exorbitant fares, many commuters faced significant delays.

The Metro Railway also reported overcrowded rakes across multiple sections.

The maximum temperature in the city dropped from 34.3 degree Celsius to 33 degree degrees, while the minimum fell from 26.8 degrees to 23. PTI SUS MNB