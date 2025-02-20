Not a single day to be wasted in realising 'Viksit Delhi' mission: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The new chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, took charge of office on Thursday and asserted that not a single day will be wasted in realising the "Viksit Delhi" mission.

The 50-year-old ninth chief minister of Delhi also said that the new BJP government will fulfil all the promises made to the people of the national capital.

Flanked by her ministers, state BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and state president Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta took charge at the Delhi Secretariat, shortly after taking oath in a grand ceremony at the sprawling Ramlila Maidan.

"Not a single day will be wasted in realising our mission of a 'Viksit Delhi' (developed Delhi). We will fulfil all the commitments made to the people of Delhi," she told reporters after taking the charge.

Earlier in the day, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh was administered oath as the chief minister by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Her Council of Ministers were also sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top brass, including Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, attended the ceremony.

However, none of the AAP leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, were present at the ceremony.

In the evening, Gupta performed a 'Yamuna Aarti' along with her cabinet colleagues at Vasudev Ghat.

Those who took oath as ministers including Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravinder Indraj were present at the Delhi Secretariat.