Not a single drop of rainwater dripped from Ram temple roof, says Champat Rai

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram is seated nor has water entered there from anywhere, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Thursday.

He said water entered through all the junction boxes and the same water fell on the ground floor through conduit pipes. It appeared that water was dripping from the ceiling, whereas in reality the water was coming out on the ground floor with the help of conduit pipes, he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust functionary said the flooring of the first floor will become completely watertight and there will be no entry of water from any junction boxes. Water will not reach the lower floor through the conduit, he added.

Rai said a well-planned arrangement has been made for the drainage of rain water in the temple and park complex, the work of which is also in progress. Hence, there will be no waterlogging anywhere in the temple and park complex, he said.

He said the entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been rainwater-managed with zero water discharge outside. To completely store the rain water inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, recharge pits are also being constructed, Rai added.

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra had also on Tuesday rejected the allegations of the temple's chief priest regarding the seepage of rainwater draining out of water from the sanctum sanctorum.

"There was no water leakage but the rain water came down from the pipes fixed to install electric wires," Mishra had said.

"I myself have inspected the building of the temple. The second floor is under construction. When the roof of the second floor will be finally constructed, then the rain water will stop entering the temple," Mishra had said, while talking to media persons here.

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had on Monday alleged that there was no arrangement for the draining out of rainwater from the temple premises after the showers on Saturday midnight and urged the temple authorities to take necessary corrective measures.