Not a single special CBI court set up in West Bengal: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the West Bengal government has not set up even a single special CBI court in the state due to which no convictions have taken place.

Shah was responding in Rajya Sabha to TMC member Saket Gokhale's remarks that 6,900 corruption cases were filed by the CBI in the state and there were no convictions till date.

The Home Minister countered that the cases were not related to corruption but were filed on the intervention of courts against people responsible for the post-election violence in West Bengal.

"The West Bengal government has not constituted even a single special CBI court so far in the state," Shah said.

He alleged that BJP supporters were targeted after the elections and the TMC government refused to take action against the perpetrators.

The victims approached the High Court and the Supreme Court, after which the cases were registered on their orders, he said.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a war of words between the TMC and BJP during the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had to intervene after Leader of the House J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some BJP members demanded that Gokhale withdraw his remarks against Shah, but he did not do so.

The Chairman said that Gokhale should not have used such language against the senior minister and the remarks would be deleted from the records as they were "personal". Dhankhar also said he has reserved till Thursday his ruling on the issue of members making personal remarks against colleagues. PTI MSS SKC MSS RT RT