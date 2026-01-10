Not a single word on Bangladesh violence from champions of secularism: Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who claim to champion secularism are silent on the violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

"It seems as if someone has glued their mouths shut with Fevicol. These people are not holding any candle marches on the Bangladesh incidents. This is also a warning for all of us," Adityanath said.

"Not a single word is coming out of the mouths of champions of secularism," he added.

Addressing the 726th birth anniversary celebration of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Maharaj at the Magh Mela here, Adityanath said, "Our saint community works to unite the entire society. When the saint community comes together on one platform and makes a declaration, it yields results. Like the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya." He said, "This is the result of the penance and unity of the revered saints, which was given concrete form by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "Many prime ministers have served since the country's independence, and all of them have thought about the development of the country. But the feeling that India's true soul should be respected, that Ram Lalla should be enshrined in Ayodhya, only came to Modi, who gave it concrete form," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram temple and attend all the events from the foundation ceremony to the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj.

Referring to the purity of the Ganga River, he said, "Here at Triveni, I am having a divine experience of bathing. I also came here and first took a dip in the Triveni and expressed my gratitude to Mother Ganga. What pure water it is! Was such pure water available 8-10 years ago? Such a divine opportunity comes only when a devotee of Lord Ram and Mother Ganga is in power." Expressing his gratitude to the Ganga River through the Namami Gange project, he said, "Only a true son of Mother India could accomplish this, and Modi has proven it. Everyone bathing here is giving their blessings to Modi." Without naming any opposition leaders, the chief minister said, "Those who are still trying to divide you today can never be your well-wishers. These are the same people who had the opportunity to be in power. When they were in power, they only thought about their own families. Their vision did not extend beyond that." He added, "Today, when they are not in power, they are raising all sorts of slogans. They will create an identity crisis, cause anarchy, attack Sanatan Dharma, and use riots to inflict suffering on everyone. We must not allow this to happen again under any circumstances." PTI RAJ NAV APL APL