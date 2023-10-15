Not a word from 'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Himanta's dig at Cong after India's WC win against Pakistan

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not congratulating India's for its victory against Pakistan in the ongoing cricket world cup.

"Yesterday, Bharat defeated Pakistan in the World Cup cricket. Entire country erupted in joy and celebrated the win. But not a word from ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’," Sarma wrote on X.

India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a group match in the ICC Men's World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the first clash between the two arch rivals in this edition of the tournament.

The 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' was an apparent reference to Gandhi, who has been using the term in his speeches.

Earlier, Sarma had taken a swipe at the Congress, stating that it should form coalition governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claiming that the opposition party's stand on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was similar to that of these two neighbouring countries.

"If you ask me, the Congress should form its next government in coalition with the Taliban in Afghanistan or with Imran Khan or Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan", he had told reporters.