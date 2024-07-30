'Not able to remove person who caused their defeat in UP': Akhilesh's veiled dig at BJP

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said those who used to call themselves "very powerful" are not able to remove the person who caused their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking during the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Yadav got into a verbal duel with the treasury benches several times.

"Since they (BJP) have lost in Uttar Pradesh, no one is doing namaskar, that is what your issue is. We have seen that video in which one person is not doing namaste to the other," Yadav said referring to the purported video that did the rounds on social media claiming that Adityanath did not greet Prime Minister Modi at a meeting in Delhi.

However, that video has been fact-checked by many pointing out that Adityanath did greet Prime Minister Modi.

"Those who used to call themselves very powerful are not able to remove the person who caused their defeat," Yadav said, hinting at certain reports claiming that the BJP was looking to change the chief minister following the poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Questioning the stability of the BJP-led NDA regime, Yadav also said this is not a government that will run smoothly but the one which is bound to fall.

"Ye chalne wali sarkar nahi hai girne wali sarkar hai... (This government is not one that will endure, it is one that will fall)," he added.

Highlighting his party's stance on various issues, including the Agnipath scheme, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said that when they come to power they will scrap it.

"We Samajwadis can never accept Agniveer. Whenever we come to power, within a year or two, we will scrap it," he said.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc comprising the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress won 43 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP-led NDA won 36. The NDA had won 64 seats in 2019. PTI ASK AS AS