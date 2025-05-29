'Not acquiring land forcibly', says Mann on Punjab govt's land pooling policy

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Seeking to address concerns regarding Punjab's land pooling policy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted that the government is not acquiring land forcibly but is instead seeking the consent and input of farmers and land owners for sustainable urban development projects.

Mann's reaction comes amid attack from opposition parties who claimed that the AAP government has proposed to acquire 24,311 acres of land in Ludhiana to develop new urban estates.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a protest in Ludhiana, seeking withdrawal of the notification to acquire 24,000 acres of land adjoining the city immediately or be ready to face a 'morcha' aimed at securing the rights of the aggrieved farmers.

Mann, during his 'AAP Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme in Patiala, said the government is not acquiring land forcibly but is instead seeking the consent of farmers and landowners.

Refuting "rumours" spread by opposition parties, Mann said, "Some are creating baseless panic that the government plans to forcibly acquire your land. I am here today to clarify that we are not taking away anyone's land without their agreement. We are here to seek your advice, ensure your participation, and bring development to your doorstep." Highlighting previous practices under past governments, he exposed the manner in which land acquisitions were conducted, "Earlier, leaders like Sukhbir Badal approved plans, then shared them with their favourite few, the result was massive profiteering by a few, while farmers and common people were left to suffer. Those days are gone now. We are committed to transparency and fairness." Explaining about the state's land pooling policy and its benefits to land owners, Mann said it is voluntary and land owners can choose whether or not to participate.

"Those who do not wish to give their land can continue using it for farming or other purposes," he said.

On the policy's benefits, he said for every acre contributed, land owners receive a residential plot of 1,000 square yards in developed urban areas and a commercial space of 200 square yards for shops or showrooms.

These plots and spaces, once developed, will have significantly higher market value, he said.

All development costs, including roads, drainage, electricity and water supply infrastructure, will be borne by the government, said Mann.

"For instance, if your land is worth Rs 1 crore per acre today, the developed property you receive in return will be worth Rs 3-4 crore. You can keep the property, rent it for consistent income, or sell it at your discretion," he explained.

The chief minister also addressed the rampant issue of unapproved colonies in Punjab, a legacy of poor planning and corruption under previous administrations.

"Illegal colonies mushroomed across Punjab, leaving residents without basic amenities like sewage, electricity or potable water. Builders and developers made profits and abandoned people. Our government is determined to regulate and redevelop these colonies, ensuring every resident gets access to modern facilities," he said.

Mann stressed the importance of bringing modern urban planning to rural Punjab.

"Our villages deserve the same quality of life as cities. Planned development will ensure proper sewage, parks, electricity, and clean water. This is not just about infrastructure; it's about giving our rural population the dignity they deserve," he said.

The chief minister strongly criticised opposition parties for spreading fear and misinformation.

"Half of these leaders, who now claim to stand with the people, are builders themselves. They are friends with the land mafia and were responsible for selling off Punjab's lands to their associates at throwaway prices. They fear our policies because they bring accountability and remove corruption from the system," he said.

The chief minister also cited an example of Akali leader Manpreet Ayali, highlighting his personal stake in opposing the land pooling policy.

"Ayali fears this policy because it brings transparency and accountability, which would end his deals in real estate. Such people are spreading baseless rumours to protect their own businesses, not the interests of the farmers. They thrive on chaos and corruption, but their days of exploiting Punjab's resources are over," Mann said.

He assured that all agreements under the land pooling policy would be made directly between the government and the landowners, ensuring legal protections and eliminating any chance of exploitation. PTI CHS RUK RUK