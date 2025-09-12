Not all countries happy with India's progress but no one can stop us, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Not all countries are happy with India's progress and internal forces are being used for obstruction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

However, no one can stop India from moving forward, Fadnavis asserted.

He was interacting with reporters after signing a partner state agreement with Iowa.

"Many external and internal forces are working to stop India's progress. Not all countries will be happy with our development. Internal forces are used as tools to obstruct progress. But no one can stop India from progressing," he said.

He also said Maharashtra is the preferred destination for investors, adding that his government was in the process of removing regressive trade and employment related laws and usher in business friendly reforms.

Asserting that his government had taken up Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mission, the CM said, "For agriculture, technology is important because production will increase if production costs reduce. We want climate proof, sustainable and affordable agriculture. AI will bring progress and revolution in agriculture." PTI MR BNM